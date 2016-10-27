Preparation A Trip? Try These Great Ideas!

Deciding where and how to travel can pose a few difficult questions and problems, even to the most savvy international traveler. This article describes a few sure-fire ways to book accommodations, plan trips, conduct business meetings on the road, and generally make the most of your sojourns outside the country.

To prevent injury or illness from ruining your trip, check that your medical insurance policy applies when you are away from home - especially if you are planning a trip abroad. If you find out that you are not covered, don't worry. Check with your travel agent or online for vacation insurance.

When you sign up for your passport, make sure you fill in the emergency information. You should always prepare for the worst and the unexpected. Should something happen to you while in a foreign country, it is important to have this sort of information available to contact friends, family, or loved ones.

Bring your own adapters, unless you want to buy over-priced ones. Many foreign countries have differently shaped and sized outlets. Buying adapters while you are still at home is much more cost-effective. Businesses in these countries have learned to take advantage of travelers who forget that the plugs are quite different from back home.

If you're worried about travelling alone, especially if you're a female, you should consider taking some self-defense classes before you go. This way you can learn basic ways to get away from a mugger or rapist in the event that you need to. Most areas have a few schools that teach self-defense at reasonable rates.

If you're going on a cruise, you should arrive a day in advance. This will stop those close calls of getting stuck in traffic or having your flight delayed and causing you to miss your trip. The stress of almost missing the ship is not how you want to start your trip.

To help you lighten your luggage, use sample size cosmetics and toiletries when you pack. If you don't need a full size bottle of shampoo, there is no reason to carry it across the country. Most drugstores have a travel section where you can purchase travel-size shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste and more.

Any time you are in a foreign country, drink bottled water. Countries around the world treat their water differently than others. While the water may very well be safe to drink, it may also have additives that your body is not used to, which could cause painful issues down the road. Play it safe.

There are lots and lots of cruise lines offering fine travel packages in the Caribbean. Some are more memorable than others, though: Consider a barefoot windjammer cruise as an exciting alternative to a more modern, conventional cruise ship. Visiting the islands of the Caribbean powered along by wind and the tides is more romantic than steaming around them on a massive cruise liner.

If you have a smartphone, contact your carrier before you leave to find out options on international use. You may be able to pay a fee for the ability to use you phone in a foreign country that would otherwise have been either restricted or very expensive to use.

If you and a group of family or friends are traveling by car, bring a walkie talkie wherever you go. Cell phones need to have a cell tower in order to work properly. Walkie talkies only need each other, making them more beneficial than the phones when you are traveling in rural areas that might not have cell phone coverage.

There are cheaper ways to sleep when to travel to a new country than than the typical hotel. Try to find people renting out rooms in the towns and cities you will be staying in. Not only is this much cheaper than a hotel, but this provides you a great opportunity to really experience the culture of where you're staying.

Stay healthy while traveling by remembering not to overwork yourself. Travel itself can be a strain on your body so make sure you aren't scheduling in activities for every waking moment of your trip. Include ample down time when trip planning so you can recharge your batteries and stay at your peak for the duration of your travels.

While traveling, it is important to keep your home safe while you are away and it will be empty. To reduce the chances of someone thinking your house is empty and easy pickings, you should have a trusted person tend the house. That person can get newspapers, mail and even move the cars around that may be in the driveway. Most importantly, they will mask that the house is empty.

From driving to the next state to flying overseas, traveling is fraught with potential perils. Preparing yourself for the unexpected is one of the key elements of having a successful trip. The tips and advice presented above can teach you all the tricks of a well-seasoned traveler, whether you're going on your first family vacation or your 100th business trip.