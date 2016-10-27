Going On Trip? Check Out These Tips Prior To Scheduling Your Hotel!

If you are going to be vacationing any time soon, you are no doubt trying to nail down the details of your trip. Before you choose your accommodations, there are some things that you need to know. Keep reading for hotel advice that will ensure you choose the right one.

Use the closet safe to protect your electronics. You can use it to store your tablet and other expensive items to keep them secure.

Make use of the room safe to ensure the safety of your electronics when you are not in your room. Place all electronics there along with important documents, such as your passport or plane tickets.

When traveling with children, be sure the hotels you choose offer features the kids will enjoy. A playground on site is very helpful. A pool with plenty of shallow area and/or a kiddie pool will provide great play time. Also check to see if the hotel you are interested in offers a child care service.

If you are out of the room for any length of time, protect the valuables you leave in the room. In addition to leaving expensive items in a safe, leave the television on when you are out of the room. That will make it look like you are still there and thieves will move on.

One way to save money when traveling is to search for a hotel that offers a free continental breakfast. This can save you a lot of money if you are staying for a week. Many of the top hotel chains offer large continental breakfasts consisting of breakfast meats, pastries and drinks.

Book massages as early as possible. The best practitioners go fast, so make your reservation early and book by name where possible.

Before you make your hotel reservation, check to see if any fees will be added to your bill. Many hotels charge extra for parking, Wi-Fi and even room cleaning. These charges can make your stay more costly than you anticipated, so be sure to ask about them before you make your decision.

Avoid using the hotel phone to make long distance phone calls. Use the Internet, instead. A lot of hotels offer wi-fi, making it possible for you to use Skype. But the Internet is infinitely useful while traveling so it is usually worth it.

If you forget to bring toiletries with you, the housekeeping staff at the hotel may be able to help. Most hotels provide soap, shampoo and conditioner as a matter of course, but they may also have toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, razors and other necessary items on hand for those who request them. Many even supply hair dryers in the room, so you do not have to bring your own along.

If you are going to stay in a hotel, be sure to give them a call the day before you are due to arrive. Hotels are not responsible for calling guests to confirm their reservation; that is up to the guest. Always call the hotel to be sure your room is still reserved.

To get the most out of a hotel room on a business trip, look online at the various choices to see which places offer a free happy hour. At the end of a long day of meetings, having a free margarita or beer at your hotel before getting ready for dinner can be quite pleasant.

To get the most out of your hotel stays, particularly if you travel a great deal for business, join a membership program such as that offered by Choice Hotels or Marriott. These points can translate into some major perks when you're vacationing.

To keep your car safe and secure while you are staying at a hotel, make sure that you either bring your valuables inside or conceal them in the trunk when you park the car. Even if you lock the doors, if valuable items are visible, thieves will often break in and take them, so be proactive and save your treasures.

Planning a trip should be a pleasure and your stay should even more pleasurable. So finding the best room at the right price is essential to your enjoyment. By using the hints from above, you will be able to find a comfortable and enjoyable hotel at a price that is right for you.